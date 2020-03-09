|
Mr. Jimmie Ray DeLoach
Hephzibah, GA—Mr. Jimmie Ray DeLoach, 76, beloved husband of the late Teresa Hughes DeLoach, entered into rest Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Doctors Hospital.Mr. DeLoach was born in Charleston, SC to the late Ben and Annie Edwards Deloach. Mr. DeLoach had served in the U.S. Army. He retired from International Paper as a Supervisor. Mr. DeLoach was an avid fisherman and hunter.
In additon to his wife and parents, Mr. DeLoach is also preceded in death by a son, Brett Brandon DeLoach, Jr., 3 brothers, Bill DeLoach, Sonny DeLoach, and Ben DeLoach; 2 sisters, Lavern Godwin and Elise DeLoach.
Family members include a daughter, Rene Burnett, a sister, Ruth Anne DeLoach Ellis, 5 grandchildren, Brittany, Brandon, Amber, Robert, and Jesse; numerous nieces and nephews, and his best friend " Tweeter ".
Funeral services will be held at a later date.
