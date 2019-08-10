|
Jimmie S. Kinsey
Augusta, GA—Jimmie S. Kinsey, 86, entered into rest Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Augusta University Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held Monday, August 12, 2019, at 11:00 AM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Reverend John Donaldson officiating.
Interment will be at 3:00 PM Monday from the Sharon United Methodist Church Cemetery, 247 Raytown Rd NE, Sharon, GA.
Mr. Kinsey, son of the late Ada Corry Kinsey and Robert Earl Kinsey, was born in Sharon, GA. He was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from Federal Paper Board as a machinist. He was a member of Burns Memorial United Methodist Church and a former member of Mize Memorial United Methodist Church. He loved to fish and to hunt.
He was preceded in death by his sister and brother in law, Corry and Wayne Kitchens, and his brothers and sisters in law, Earl and Dora Kinsey, Bill and Evelyn Kinsley, Lloyd and Dot Kinsey, and John and Kathleen Kinsey.
He is survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the , 901 Greene St, Augusta, GA 30901.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until the hour of service on Monday.
