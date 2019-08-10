Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
View Map
Interment
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Sharon United Methodist Church Cemetery
247 Raytown Rd NE
Sharon, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmie Kinsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmie S. Kinsey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jimmie S. Kinsey Obituary
Jimmie S. Kinsey
Augusta, GA—Jimmie S. Kinsey, 86, entered into rest Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Augusta University Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held Monday, August 12, 2019, at 11:00 AM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Reverend John Donaldson officiating.
Interment will be at 3:00 PM Monday from the Sharon United Methodist Church Cemetery, 247 Raytown Rd NE, Sharon, GA.
Mr. Kinsey, son of the late Ada Corry Kinsey and Robert Earl Kinsey, was born in Sharon, GA. He was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from Federal Paper Board as a machinist. He was a member of Burns Memorial United Methodist Church and a former member of Mize Memorial United Methodist Church. He loved to fish and to hunt.
He was preceded in death by his sister and brother in law, Corry and Wayne Kitchens, and his brothers and sisters in law, Earl and Dora Kinsey, Bill and Evelyn Kinsley, Lloyd and Dot Kinsey, and John and Kathleen Kinsey.
He is survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the , 901 Greene St, Augusta, GA 30901.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until the hour of service on Monday.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/11/2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jimmie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now