Jimmy Dell Lancaster
Thomson, GA—Mr. Jimmy Dell Lancaster, 53, entered into rest May 12, 2020.
Mr. Jimmy Dell Lancaster was born in Woodland, CA, the son of the late William Alvin Lancaster and the late Jimmie Nell Parker Lancaster. After graduating from Thomson High School he served in the U.S. Army. Mr. Lancaster worked for Kingsley Mill before becoming a general contractor for McDuffie Builders and later starting McDuffie Electrical and Lancaster Residential. He was an avid golfer and Alabama fan and enjoyed fishing, boating, camping, and vacationing with family.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 34 years, Robin Lancaster; daughter, Jessica Ylda (Greg) of Richardson, TX; grandchild, Jaxon Ylda; brother, Danny Lancaster of NC; and sisters, Gale Robertson (Doug) and Kay Powell (Steve) both of Thomson, GA and Shelia Smith of Millport, AL.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the Thomson Country Club with Rev. Mark Sellers officiating.
Beggs Funeral Home, Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mr. Jimmy Lancaster.
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/14/2020
