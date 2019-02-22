Home

Beggs Funeral Home
799 Cobbham Road NE
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-4100
Jimmy Dunn


Jimmy Dunn Obituary
Mr. James Delmar "Jimmy" Dunn, Jr., 85, formerly of Clarksville and Sparta, GA entered into rest February 21, 2019.

Mr. Dunn was a native of Hancock County, Georgia, the son of the late James Delmar Dunn, Sr. and the late Virginia Foster Dunn. He lived most of his life in Hancock County, resided in Clarksville for a time, and moved to Thomson approximately four years ago. He was retired as the owner/operator of Dunn Sausage and had served in the National Guard of Georgia. Being a man of strong work ethic and values throughout his life, he was a past member of Culverton Baptist, Sparta Baptist, and Fairfield Baptist Churches. Mr. Dunn loved telling jokes and loved is family.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 54 years, Emily Callaway Dunn; sons, James Dunn, III (Jackie) of Monroe, GA and Jerry Dunn (Lindsay) of Thomson, GA; grandchildren, Nicole Langston (Cliff), Jenifer Dunn, Davis Dunn, and Callaway Dunn; and numerous cousins.

Memorial services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, February 24, 2019 in the Beggs Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Berry Wren officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home an hour prior to the service.

Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Jimmy Dunn.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 22, 2019
