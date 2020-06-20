Jimmy K. Bohler
1953 - 2020
Jimmy K. Bohler
Thomson, Georgia—Mr. Jimmy K. Bohler, 66, of Cobbham Road, beloved husband of Jan Howard Bohler, entered into rest June 19, 2020 surrounded by his family.
A celebration of life will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, June 27th in the Beggs Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Charles Reese officiating.
Beggs Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mr. Jimmy K. Bohler.
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/21/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Beggs Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Beggs Funeral Home
799 Cobbham Road NE
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-4100
