G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Vigil
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:45 AM - 11:00 AM
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
Memorial service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
Jimmy Nabritt

Jimmy Nabritt Obituary
Mr. Jimmy Nabritt of W. Pine Grove Avenue, entered into rest May 10, 2019. A memorial service will be held 11 am Friday, May 17, 2019 at G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary with the Rev. Dr. Alvin Larke, Jr., officiating.

Mr. Nabritt was a 1961 graduate of Jefferson High School and a member of Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church.

Survivor include his daughters, Bonita Nabritt, Stephanie Nabritt and Janice (Mark, Jr.) Rouse; three sisters, Alice McKie, Judy Colbert and Pauline Nabritt; five grandchildren, six great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10:45 a.m. Friday.

G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 16, 2019
