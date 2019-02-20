Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmy Barnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmy R. Barnes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jimmy R. Barnes Obituary
Jimmy R. Barnes, 76, husband of Sandra M. Barnes, entered into rest Monday, February 18, 2019, at his residence.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 21, 2019, at 2:00 PM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Brian LaFavor officiating.

Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends, Thursday, February 21, 2019, from 1:00 PM until the hour of service at the funeral home.

For the full obituary please visit our website or Facebook page.

Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.

www.chanceandhydrick.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.