Jimmy R. Barnes, 76, husband of Sandra M. Barnes, entered into rest Monday, February 18, 2019, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 21, 2019, at 2:00 PM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Brian LaFavor officiating.
Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends, Thursday, February 21, 2019, from 1:00 PM until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 20, 2019