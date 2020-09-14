1/
Jimmy R. "Jim" Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jimmy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jimmy "Jim" R. Brown
Augusta, GA—Jimmy "Jim" R. Brown, 83, beloved husband of 49 years to Carol Old Brown, entered into rest September 13, 2020, at Stevens Park Health and Rehab Center.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from Hillcrest Memorial Park, at 10:00 A.M., with Dr. Dwayne Carter officiating. Family and friends will assemble at the grave and the family will greet friends following the service at the cemetery.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his sons, Michael T. Brown (Stephanie) and Joseph R. Brown (Allie); his daughter, Karen B. Scott; his sisters, Betty Holloway (Walter) and Florence Dallas; his beloved seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donation to the Care Ministry of Calvary Baptist Church, 2510 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/15/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved