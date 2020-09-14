Jimmy "Jim" R. Brown
Augusta, GA—Jimmy "Jim" R. Brown, 83, beloved husband of 49 years to Carol Old Brown, entered into rest September 13, 2020, at Stevens Park Health and Rehab Center.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from Hillcrest Memorial Park, at 10:00 A.M., with Dr. Dwayne Carter officiating. Family and friends will assemble at the grave and the family will greet friends following the service at the cemetery.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his sons, Michael T. Brown (Stephanie) and Joseph R. Brown (Allie); his daughter, Karen B. Scott; his sisters, Betty Holloway (Walter) and Florence Dallas; his beloved seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donation to the Care Ministry of Calvary Baptist Church, 2510 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906. www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/15/2020