Jimmy Seigler
Appling, Georgia—Jimmy Seigler, 81, entered into rest September 18, 2019 at his residence.
He was a native of Edgefield County, SC and made his home in Appling, Georgia, where he was a retired Heating and Air Technician. He served in US Air Force, and was a Methodist.
Survivors include his son Kevin Seigler; daughter Elisa S. Smith; sister Connie Anderson and two grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Shiloh United Methodist Church at 11:00 am with Reverend Shirley Suarez officiating.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Shiloh United Methodist Church 5970 Cobbham Road, Appling, Georgia 30802.
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/22/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019