Jimmy Seigler


1938 - 2019
Jimmy Seigler Obituary
Jimmy Seigler
Appling, Georgia—Jimmy Seigler, 81, entered into rest September 18, 2019 at his residence.
He was a native of Edgefield County, SC and made his home in Appling, Georgia, where he was a retired Heating and Air Technician. He served in US Air Force, and was a Methodist.
Survivors include his son Kevin Seigler; daughter Elisa S. Smith; sister Connie Anderson and two grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Shiloh United Methodist Church at 11:00 am with Reverend Shirley Suarez officiating.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Shiloh United Methodist Church 5970 Cobbham Road, Appling, Georgia 30802.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/22/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019
