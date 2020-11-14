Mr. Jimmy Young
Edgefield, SC—Mr. Jimmy Young, entered into rest November 1, 2020 at Augusta University Medical Center. Graveside services will be held 11 am Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in Science Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. R. A. Young, Jr., officiating.
Mr. Young, a native of Edgefield County, attended Edgefield County Schools and Junior College at Bettis Academy. He was a member of Science Hill Baptist Church and a License Practical Nurse.
Survivors include a devoted nephew, Ronnie (Mattie) Young; and a host of other nephews, nieces, cousins and friends Mask and social distancing will be observed.
