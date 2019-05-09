|
|
Mrs. Jo Ann Brooks entered into rest on Saturday, May 5, 2019 .Funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11: 00 am at Williams Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor William Jackson officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Survivors includes, her husband, Charlie Brooks; son, Henry T. Robinson III; brothers, Larry( Shirley) Noble, Perry(Annette) Noble, Billy(Emma) Noble and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6:00 to 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 9, 2019