Joan Boos
Augusta, GA—Joan Kestlinger Boos passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
Joan was predeceased by her husband, Col. Michael A. Boos, US Army (Ret.), and her sons, Michael and David. She is survived by her daughters, Julie Boos (Austin, TX) and Aileen Boos (New Orleans, LA).
Joan treasured her life as a career army officer's wife affording her and her family overseas travel opportunities. The love of travel continued in retirement as she and her husband Mike traversed the globe together with Russia being one of their favorite destinations. Joan was a passionate bridge player whose skill in the game earned her the rank of Life Master. She was a consummate hostess engaging in culinary adventures with her gourmet group as well as entertaining out of town guests & family for the Masters. She had a love for the arts displaying a talent for quilting leaving behind treasured heirlooms. A lover of dogs, her house was never without one of her 4-legged furbabies. Joan was a member of St. Mary-On-The Hill Catholic Church where a private funeral mass will be held.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the CSRA Humane Society, 425 Wood Street, Augusta, GA 30907 or https://csra-hs.com/
