|
|
Joan Broome
Washington , GA— Mrs. Joan B. Broome, 75 entered into eternal rest on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Wills Memorial Hospital in Washington, GA.
The Celebration of Life service will be at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Greenwood Baptist Church.
Joan was born July 10, 1944 in Texas. She was the widow of the late Lawrence Ellis Broome. They were married December 14, 1963 and celebrated their thirty-sixth wedding anniversary before his death on August 11, 2000. After Lawrence's death she and Herbert Willis "Herbie" Bailey, Jr. were special friends until his death in 2016.
For the past five years Joan had been a resident of the Heritage Health Care facility in Washington. While at Heritage and during her recent hospitalizations her care and comfort was overseen by Mrs. Patsy Partridge. The family will be forever grateful to Patsy.
Joan is survived by four brothers-in-law. They are Thad Broome of Taliaferro County, Milton Broome of Washington, Glynn Broome of Madison and Frank Broome of Macon.
You may sign the family's online guestbook at: www.reesfuneralhome.net
Rees Funeral Home, 195 N Peachtree Street, Lincolnton, GA 706-359-3222 is in care of the arrangements for the Broome family.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/17/19
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 17, 2019