The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Veazey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan D. Veazey


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan D. Veazey Obituary
Joan D. Veazey
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Thursday, August 29, 2019 at home, Joan D. Veazey, 71, loving wife of 48 years to the late Dr. Charles R. Veazey.
Joan was born in Swainsboro, GA January 25, 1948. After graduating from Swainsboro High School in 1966, she earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the Medical College of Georgia in 1970 followed by her Masters of Science in Nursing from Medical College of Georgia in 1981.
Survivors include her 4 children: Charles Rhodric Veazey, III (Elizabeth), Marcus Ronald Veazey (Emily), Rachel Veazey Temple (Adam), Rebecca Veazey Scogin ( Aaron); and 13 beloved grandchildren: Anna Gresham, Fran, Mary Charles, Marjorie, McNeill, Gray, Lucy, Mary Beck, Eloise, Norman, Oliver, Evelyn, and Hughes, and sisters: Diane Wiggins and Debbie Dixon. In addition to her husband, Joan was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Leslie Allison Veazey and her mother, Mary Varney Dixon.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at First Presbyterian Church of Augusta with Rev. Mike Hearon and Rev. Dr. Leslie Holmes officiating. Burial will follow in Westover Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hale Foundation, Inc., 402 Walker Street, Augusta GA 30901, thehalefoundation.com
The family will receive friends Monday, September 2, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now