Joan D. Veazey
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Thursday, August 29, 2019 at home, Joan D. Veazey, 71, loving wife of 48 years to the late Dr. Charles R. Veazey.
Joan was born in Swainsboro, GA January 25, 1948. After graduating from Swainsboro High School in 1966, she earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the Medical College of Georgia in 1970 followed by her Masters of Science in Nursing from Medical College of Georgia in 1981.
Survivors include her 4 children: Charles Rhodric Veazey, III (Elizabeth), Marcus Ronald Veazey (Emily), Rachel Veazey Temple (Adam), Rebecca Veazey Scogin ( Aaron); and 13 beloved grandchildren: Anna Gresham, Fran, Mary Charles, Marjorie, McNeill, Gray, Lucy, Mary Beck, Eloise, Norman, Oliver, Evelyn, and Hughes, and sisters: Diane Wiggins and Debbie Dixon. In addition to her husband, Joan was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Leslie Allison Veazey and her mother, Mary Varney Dixon.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at First Presbyterian Church of Augusta with Rev. Mike Hearon and Rev. Dr. Leslie Holmes officiating. Burial will follow in Westover Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hale Foundation, Inc., 402 Walker Street, Augusta GA 30901, thehalefoundation.com
The family will receive friends Monday, September 2, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 1, 2019