Joan McRee Durham Tabb died May 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Warner Lewis Tabb, Jr. and mother of Dodd Tabb Smith (Bill), Mary Tabb Mack (Barry), Susan Tabb Hunnicutt (Greg), and Lewis Tabb, III (Margaret). Daughter of the late Clara Mae McRee and George Halsey Durham.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 20, 2019 at the Church of the Good Shepherd with Rev. Robert D. Fain officiating. Private interment will be held in the church garden.
Joan was a native of Watkinsville, GA and resided in Augusta since 1946. She was a graduate of Oconee County High School and the University of Georgia. Joan was a member of the Church of the Good Shepherd and served on the Altar and Wedding Guilds. She was a Colonial Dame and a member of Gateway Garden Club and Sand Hills Garden Club. Joan was an avid gardener-especially roses and delighted in her yard.
Joan is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Mary Warner and is survived by her granddaughters, McRee, Sarah, Selden, Wythe, Libba, and Bayles, her grandsons, Tabb, Skip, and Phelps; and her four great-grandchildren.
If so desired, contributions can be made to the Warner Lewis and Joan D. Tabb Scholarship Fund at Episcopal Day School or to .
The family will receive friends at Joan's residence, 80 Bristlecone Lane, Augusta, GA, 30909 on Sunday evening, May 19, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 PM.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at
www.plattsfuneralhome.com
PLATT'S FUNERAL HOME
721 CRAWFORD AVENUE
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 18, 2019