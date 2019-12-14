|
Joan Garner
Augusta, Georgia—Joan Garner 81, entered into rest on Friday December 13, 2019 at her residence.
Funeral services will be held 2 PM Wednesday December 18, 2019 in the Poteet Funeral Home-Chapel, 3465 Peach Orchard Road, Augusta with Chaplain Race Lariscy. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
She was preceded in death by her husband Edward Garner; son Richard Garner and a granddaughter Karen Bostrom.
Survivors her daughters and sons-in-law Sandra (Bo) Jones and Susie (Cliff) Bostrom; son and daughters-in-law James (Kathy) Garner, Debbie Garner; brothers Donald (Joanne) McCoy and Billy (Louise) McCoy; nine grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren and numerous great-great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 1PM until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home.
