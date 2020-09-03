Joan McKie Short
Rogers, AR—Joan McKie Short, 87, entered into rest on Wednesday September 2, 2020 at Magnolia Place Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Rogers, Arkansas. Joan was born December 22, 1932 to John Herbert McKie and Anna Cater McKie Menger of Sweetwater, Edgefield County, South Carolina.
Survivors include a sister, Sandra Wannamaker, a niece, Terri Wannamaker, her daughters and their spouses, Jim and Sandy Short Wellesley, Kyle and Karen Short Gober, five grandchildren and their spouses, Joshua and Alaura Guin, Andy and Hannah Sewell, Aaron and Rachel Coy, Jeff and Amber Ewing, and Ross Ewing, five great-grandchildren, Jack Sewell, Lola Sewell, Dylan Guin, Carter Ewing, Blake Ewing, another on the way and God-willing, more to come. Mema, as she was called by all, loved her grandchildren and hosted weekly family dinners to keep the family close.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, William Otto Short, a sister, Jean McKie Browne, and two brothers, Marion Ashley McKie and John Louis McKie.
Her funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Sweetwater Baptist Church, 198 Sweetwater Road, North Augusta, South Carolina 29860. Dr. Paul W. Noe will be officiating. Family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until service time. All are welcome to attend; those in attendance will be encouraged to wear a mask and social distancing will be practiced.
Special thanks to Magnolia Place Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Rogers, Arkansas for their outstanding care and concern for our mom.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to the Alzheimer's Association
to help find a cure.
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/04/2020