Joan Pearson Combs
Harlem, GA—Mrs. Joan Pearson Combs, 63, passed away May 30, 2020 in the home she loved surrounded by her adoring family.
Joan was born August 12, 1956 to the late Harry and Sadie (Saggus) Pearson of Appling, GA. After graduating from Harlem High School, she attended the Medical College of Georgia. She touched the lives of many in her longtime role as a mammographer at University Hospital-McDuffie. Joan delighted in being a grandmother and "JoJo" to her grandchildren. She loved her family more than anything in the world and they are thankful for every moment they got to spend with her. In their words, "Everyone needs a Joanie" in their life.
Joan is survived by her beloved husband of 42 years, John M. Combs; daughter, Elizabeth Wood (Scott); and son, Jonathon Combs (Megan); grandchildren, Reine Wood and Boone Combs; and sister, best friend, and confidant, Jan Hawkins (Wayne).
Due to the current national health concern, a Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Children's Hospital of Georgia, 1446 Harper St., Box 1844, Augusta, GA 30912.
Beggs Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Joan Pearson Combs.
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/02/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.