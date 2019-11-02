The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church
Joan Schenkel


2019 - 2019
Joan Schenkel Obituary
Joan Schenkel
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Saturday, October 12, 2019, Mrs. Joan Ellen Schenkel, 85, loving wife of Robert E. Schenkel.
Mrs. Schenkel was born in Carbondale, PA to the late Edwin and Isabel Loomis. She was a member of St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church and a former member of Parish life Committee, a Lector and RCIA Team. She retired after 20 years as a registered nurse. Mrs. Schenkel was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
Family members, in addition to her husband, include her son: Arthur B. Schenkel and wife Amy; grandchildren: Zachary Schenkel, Brittany Smith, Katie Smith, and Jessica Smith; and great grandson: Emmett Schenkel.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church with Fr. Vernon Knight officiating. Inurnment will follow in Bellevue Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Columbia County Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 1117, Evans, GA 30809.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Sunday 11/3/19

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 3, 2019
