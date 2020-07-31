Joan Smith Reid
Augusta, GA—Joan Smith Reid peacefully entered into heaven on July 29 at home with family, reunited with her husband of 60 years, Madden Reid and two sons, Jim and Guy.
Born in 1932 in Savannah, Joan spend much of her time at her father's downtown drugstore and at the family farm in Portal with numerous cousins. She attended Mercer University where she met the love of her life and then graduated from the University of Florida, a true gator fan and immediately began teaching high school and continued her teaching career from Macon to Augusta. She was a member of St. Mary's on The Hill Church, Irish American Society, Westlake Club, and several neighborhood supper clubs. She was deeply devoted to all her best friends at their "Peaches" group.
She truly loved her family and was always taking care of someone. Her children and grandchildren were the recipients of her frank heartfelt advice. She loved their friends as her own. Her group of boys even named a golf shot after her.
She is survived by her daughter, Kim Reid Arfman & husband Richard, 3 grandchildren, Katie and Maggie Arfman and Matt Reid. Tremendous thanks and blessings go to her best friend and caregiver, Josphine Abrams, Bebe Smith, Diamond Houston , Ashley Warthen, and Chico Johnson. Their love and dedication to her smoothed her journey and made her laugh.
The graveside service will be Monday, August 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Westover Memorial Park with Fr. Vernon Knight officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside. Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
