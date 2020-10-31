Joann Bivens Gray Chase
Augusta, Georgia—Mrs. Joann Bivens Gray Chase, 84, entered into rest on Monday, October 26, 2020 at University Hospital.
Mrs. Chase was born in Augusta but had lived most of her life in Columbia County. She was a graduate of Richmond Academy and was a Charter member of West Acres Baptist Church. Mrs. Chase was also a member of the Merchants Association of Columbia County and the Columbia County Game and Fish Commission, for 60 years. Her first husband, the late Harold "Pepper" Gray owned and operated Gray Masonry Company where she worked as the secretary for many years, she also worked for the Columbia County Planning and Zoning Commission for 10 years and at Ace Hardware where she enjoyed talking to and serving the people. Mrs. Chase loved traveling with her family and friends and going to the North Georgia Mountains to gather vegetables for the Soup Kitchen, as well as spending time at the lake and the beach. She loved to cook for her family especially at Thanksgiving and Christmas. She was and will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and devoted friend. Mrs. Chase was lovingly known as "Maw Maw" to her grandkids and many others.
In addition to her first husband, Harold "Pepper" Gray, she was preceded in death by her father, John Clifford Bivens and her mother Pearl Lois Martin, her brother, Wayne Bivens and second husband, Robert Chase.
Survivors include her son, Bruce Wayne Gray of Atlanta, GA, daughter, Robyn Gray Garmany (Jay) of Appling, GA, brother, John Clifford Bivens, Jr. (Trisha) of Macon, GA, sisters, Jeanette Bivens Woodward and Patricia Bivens Fulmer (Frank) both of Augusta, GA, grandsons, Joshua Daniel Garmany and Cody Blair Garmany both of Appling, GA, granddaughter, Ashlyn Garmany James (Tyler) and great granddaughter, Landry Grayce James all of Harlem, GA.
Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic, services will be private with interment at Bellevue Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the BRCA Foundation in memory of Joann's cousin, Dr. Fred Mullins, P. O. Box 211624, Augusta, GA 30917 or to the Augusta Dream Center, 3364 Peach Orchard Road, Augusta, GA 30906.
