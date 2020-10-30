1/1
Joann D. "JoJo" Gibson
1977 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joann "JoJo" D. Gibson
Greenville, TX—It is with great sadness that the family of Joann "JoJo" D. Gibson, announce her sudden passing at the age of 43. She departed this life peacefully on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville, Texas. She was born on January 5, 1977 in Augusta, Georgia. She is survived by her parents, Harry & Ruth Mays of Augusta, GA, her brother Harry (Leah) Mays of Richland, WA, her sister Lavonia (Pedro) Melendez, of Aiken, SC, special friend Shawn Wichelman, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Joann was baptized on June 2, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Campbell, TX.
Joann lived a full life and her sweet smile will be remembered by many.
No memorial service will be held at this time, please keep her friends and family in prayer.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - October 31, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved