Joann "JoJo" D. Gibson
Greenville, TX—It is with great sadness that the family of Joann "JoJo" D. Gibson, announce her sudden passing at the age of 43. She departed this life peacefully on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville, Texas. She was born on January 5, 1977 in Augusta, Georgia. She is survived by her parents, Harry & Ruth Mays of Augusta, GA, her brother Harry (Leah) Mays of Richland, WA, her sister Lavonia (Pedro) Melendez, of Aiken, SC, special friend Shawn Wichelman, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Joann was baptized on June 2, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Campbell, TX.
Joann lived a full life and her sweet smile will be remembered by many.
No memorial service will be held at this time, please keep her friends and family in prayer.
The Augusta Chronicle - October 31, 2020