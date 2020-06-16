KEN & FAMILY,
May it bring special comfort to know that others care and share your loss.Thinking of you and family at this time of loss of JOANN.
May God's blessings of comfort, peace and love be with you.
HERBERT GILSTRAP
Joann Howard Williams
Thomson, Georgia—Joann Howard Williams, 77, wife of Kenneth Layton Williams Sr. of 58 years, entered into her eternal rest, Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Doctors Hospital. She was born and raised in Augusta, GA., and she graduated from Richmond Academy. A Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be held at the Kiokee Baptist Church Pavilion on the corner of Ray Owens and White Oak Road at 4 p.m. Friday, June 19, with Pastor Steve Hartman. Visitation will follow immediately after the service.
Her faith in God sustained her throughout her life. God blessed her with two sons and daughters in law who she loved and was so proud of. Kenneth Layton Williams Jr. (Kathy) of Martinez, GA, and Edward Glenn Williams (Ashley) of Appling, GA. God's special gift to her were her four granddaughters and great granddaughter, Lindsey Williams Feeley (Sean) of Newnan, GA, Logan Williams of Martinez, GA, Anna Kathryn (great granddaughter, Newnan, GA), Alisa Williams and Avery Williams of Appling, GA. She prayed that each of her grandchildren would remember their wedding vows should be kept holy in the sight of God.
Joann was preceded in death by her parents, Rufus Edmund Howard and Myrtle Crawford Howard. Her sibling infant twins, Gene and Jeanette Howard, and infant son Walter H. Williams.
Joann was a member of Kiokee Baptist Church and loved Southern Gospel music. "Remember prayer is the key to Heaven, but faith unlocks the door."
Because of the family's concern for public health and safety during this Covid-19 pandemic, the family requests that social distancing and other safety precautions be followed.
Joann has requested that men not wear ties.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kiokee Baptist Church Children's Ministry.
The Augusta Chronicle - 6/17/2020
The Augusta Chronicle - 6/17/2020
