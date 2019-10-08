|
JoAnn Rountree
Hephzibah, GA—JoAnn Rountree 81, beloved wife of the late John Patterson Rountree, entered into rest on Monday October 7, 2019 at her residence.
A celebration of her life will be held 3PM Friday October 11, 2019 at Faith Baptist Church, Blythe GA with Pastor A.F.Halford.
JoAnn was a charter member of Faith Baptist Church. She was faithful to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Survivors include her son Jeffery K. Phillips; daughter Melinda Greene; brother McArthur James; sisters Barbara Creed and Betty Shirey; three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/9/19
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 9, 2019