Platt's Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
Evans, GA 30809
(706) 860-6166
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Platt's Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
Evans, GA 30809
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Martinez United Methodist Church
Joanne Allmond Kingery

Joanne Allmond Kingery Obituary
Mrs. Joanne Allmond Kingery, beloved wife of 46 years of Andrew Kingery, entered into rest on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Martinez United Methodist Church with the Rev. Gary McWhorter Officiating. Burial will follow at Westover Memorial Park.

Joanne Allmond was born November 24, 1939, in Jenkins County, Georgia. She was an honor graduate of Jenkins County High School and went on to obtain her Registered Nursing degree from the Barrett School of Nursing in Augusta. She later received her Bachelor of Nursing degree from the University of Colorado. She is a member of Sigma Theta Tau, an academic fraternity.

Joanne began her nursing career at Gracewood State School and Hospital and continued at the Medical College of Georgia. She held many positions while there, including head nurse, special projects coordinator, assistant director of nursing and nursing supervisor. After retirement, she became a member of the Iris Garden Club, where she became president.

Joanne and her husband, Andrew, enjoyed traveling and over the years visited Alaska, the Panama Canal and Europe. They are members of Martinez United Methodist Church.

In addition to her husband, Andrew, she is survived by a daughter, Lisa Jarosz (Jeff), step son, James Drew Kingery (Haley), step daughter, Lynn Bumbalough (Frank), two sisters, Bobbie Reid and Janette Keezell, as well as six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was prceded in death by a step son, Brian Kingery, her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Reamer W. Allmond, Sr., a brother, Reamer Allmond Jr., and her grandson, Andrew Kingery.

Special thanks from the family to the staff at Westwood Nursing Home, where she received exceptional care for Alzheimer's disease.

The family will receive friends at Platt's Funeral Home on Belair Road on Wednesday evening, March 27, 2019, from 5:00 until 7:00.

If so desired, memorials may be made to the at www.alzfdn.org or to Martinez United Methodist Church.

Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at www.plattsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019
