Mrs. Joanne Johnson Satterwhite, of Augusta Road, entered into rest March 6, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019 G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary Chapel with Prophet Ziarah Smith officiating. Interment will be in Free Indeed Holiness Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Satterwhite, a native of Edgefield County was a 1971 graduate of Strom Thurmond High School. She was a member of Free Indeed Holiness Church.
Survivors include her husband, Charlie Satterwhite; three daughters, Angela Holloway, Laquista Satterwhite and Santoria Satterwhite; a brother, Bernard Johnson; a sister, Evelyn Johnson; four grandchildren and one great grandchild; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence or after 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2019