Home

POWERED BY

Services
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Satterwhite
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne Johnson Satterwhite

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joanne Johnson Satterwhite Obituary
Mrs. Joanne Johnson Satterwhite, of Augusta Road, entered into rest March 6, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019 G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary Chapel with Prophet Ziarah Smith officiating. Interment will be in Free Indeed Holiness Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Satterwhite, a native of Edgefield County was a 1971 graduate of Strom Thurmond High School. She was a member of Free Indeed Holiness Church.

Survivors include her husband, Charlie Satterwhite; three daughters, Angela Holloway, Laquista Satterwhite and Santoria Satterwhite; a brother, Bernard Johnson; a sister, Evelyn Johnson; four grandchildren and one great grandchild; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence or after 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803)279-0026.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now