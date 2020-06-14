Joanne Murray Dixon
Girard, Georgia—Mrs. Joanne Murray Dixon 84, entered into eternal rest Saturday, June 13, 2020 at her residence. She was a native and lifelong resident of Burke County. A member of Rosemont Baptist Church, a member and past president of the Georgia Federation Women's Club, a former Board member of the Tallulah Falls School and was the former owner and operator of Joanne's Beauty Shop.
She was preceded in death by her husband James "Jimmy" Dixon and her son, Bobby Dixon.
Surviving are, her daughter, Joni Dixon Ferguson and husband Jeff of Dallas, Ga, her son, Rick Dixon of Girard, her brother Gerald Murray and wife Linda of Waynesboro; her grandchildren, Justin Dixon (Kimberly), Josh Ferguson (Rachel), James Dixon (Hilary), Jordyn Kerr (Ben), Alyssa Dixon Bailey and several great grandchildren.
Graveside Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in the Sardis Baptist Cemetery with the Rev Steve Sirmons officiating. Due to the Covid-19, please practice all social distancing guidelines.
Remembrance may be made to a charity of one's choice or the Alzheimer's Association.
The Augusta Chronicle - June 15, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.