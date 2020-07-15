1/1
Jody Crank Kenny
1966 - 2020
Martinez, GA—Jody Crank Kenny, 54, entered into rest on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
Jody was born in Louisville, Kentucky on May 6, 1966. As a young child and daughter of a career soldier she traveled throughout Europe and the US. Her family eventually settled in Hephzibah, Georgia where she attended A. R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School and graduated with honors from MCG School of Nursing. Jody was a caring nurse for MCG-AU Health for over 30 years and worked in multiple areas to include the ICU, Nurse Recruitment, and the Adult Vascular Access team.
Jody cherished her family and pets. Her greatest joy was the birth of her daughter Alexis and raising her to be a strong and independent woman. Jody loved going to the beach, gardening and spending time with her beloved pets Gigi and Bella.
Jody is preceded in death by her father, Howard "Bernie" Crank.
She is survived by her daughter, Alexis Kenny (Ashton); mother, Charlene Crank; sister, Wendy Crank; nephew, Logan; and niece, Skylar, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A Memorial Service to celebrate Jody's life will be held at Harvest Pointe Fellowship on 326 N. Belair Road, Evans, GA 30809 at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020. The family will receive friends from 11 am to 1 pm at Elliott Sons Funeral Home on 4255 Columbia Road, Martinez, GA 30907.
If you plan on attending the services, please remember that we will be practicing social distancing and to please wear face coverings.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/martinez-ga/jody-kenny-9261011
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that remembrances be made in her memory to the Arthritis Foundation, the American Cancer Society or your local ASPCA.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 15 to Jul. 17, 2020.
