Joe Ann (JoAnn) Cheeley Ealick
Augusta, GA—Joe Ann (JoAnn) Cheeley Ealick entered into rest on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Born September 11, 1933 in Chattanooga, TN, JoAnn was the eldest daughter to John Thomas Cheeley and Effie Mae Rodgers Cheeley. After moving with family to Augusta, GA in 1948, JoAnn was in the last class of the historic Tubman Girls High School and in the first co-ed graduating class of the Academy of Richmond County. She studied childhood education at Augusta College. She wed Frederick John Ealick, Sr. (Jack) CWO4, US Army (Ret.) on October 5, 1952 in Augusta, and they had 48 happy years of marriage until Jack's death in 2000.
JoAnn, a proud lifelong Presbyterian, was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church (PCUSA). She was ordained as an Elder and Deacon, served as Trustee, Clerk of Session, Sunday School Superintendent, Chair of Presbyterian Women, Circle Moderator, and many other leadership roles. Her church service extended to the Northeast Georgia Presbytery, where she served as Moderator. She chaired a mission trip to Costa Rica and served on the Board of Directors for Boggs Rural Life and GAP Ministries of Augusta. She served as President of Women of the Church, Chair of Church Women United Augusta Chapter, and Moderator of NEGA Presbyterian Women. With Presbyterian Women, she served in many leadership roles, including Retreat Director, Moderator of Search, and Mission Community Leader. She proudly served on the transition team to join three presbyteries and two denominations into one - Presbyterian Church (USA). In 1984, she had the honor of serving as Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church. JoAnn was a past recipient of Church Woman of the Year for Church Women United, and for her faithful service to Presbyterian Women, was twice awarded Life Membership.
She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Alice Warren Chapter #483, having twice served as Worthy Matron, as District Grand Deputy of District #26, as Grand Representative to the District of Columbia, and as the Grand Chapter of Georgia Mother.
JoAnn was a volunteer docent with the Imperial Theatre and Storyland Theatre, volunteered with Friends of the Augusta Library and Augusta Genealogical Society, served on the Boards of Olde Town Neighborhood Association and the Augusta Committee on Good Government, and was a member of Pine Needle Garden Club. Passionate about civil rights and voting rights, she was a Poll Manager of a local voter precinct for a number of years.
JoAnn and Jack instilled a love for Scouting in their children and grandchildren, having served as Girl Scout Troop Leader and being awarded the Scout Family of the Year in 1970. She taught Kindergarten over 20 years at Burns Memorial Methodist Church, retiring in 1991.
JoAnn was an avid reader and writer, often reading several books at a time. She challenged her mind as a self-learned student of theology, history, government, and literature. She valued her faith and family, was a lover of home and gardening, and enjoyed relaxing in the North Georgia mountains and Pawleys Island, SC.
She was adored for her intelligence, friendship, charisma, tenacity, and ingenuity. She was beloved by her children, grandchildren, sisters, and friends.
She is survived by her daughters and their husbands, Anne Elizabeth Ealick Henry (Christopher), Mary Catherine Ealick (James Anderson), Leslie Caroline Ealick Edison (Thomas), her son and his wife, Frederick John Ealick, Jr. (Charlotte); her ten loved grandchildren, Dr. Elizabeth Egan Henry, Catherine Rebekah Henry Murphy (John), Christopher Andrew Henry, John Morgan Anderson (Lydie), Caroline Victoria Anderson, Sarah Caitlin Edison (William Pope), Gregory Durst Edison, Frederick John Ealick,III (Katherine), Stephen Gilbert Ealick, William Rodgers Ealick; and her great-grandchildren, Henry McGrath Murphy and Eleanor Anne Murphy, Anne Bradford Anderson, John Field Anderson and Harry Morgan Anderson. JoAnn is also survived by her sisters and their husbands Shirley Mae Cheeley Odum (Edwin), Bernice Inez Cheeley Rogers (John), John Susan Cheeley Mitchell (James); first cousin Jennifer Cheeley; and many special nieces and nephews. She leaves behind a number of close friends from her many decades of church service as well as her community and civic involvement. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick John Ealick, Sr., her parents John Thomas and Effie Mae Rodgers Cheeley, and her sister Frances Louella Cheeley Johnson.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church at a future date. She will be interred next to her husband at Ft. Benning Cemetery in Columbus, GA.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Presbyterian Women, Covenant Presbyterian Church, 3131 Walton Way, Augusta, GA, 30909.
