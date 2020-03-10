|
Joe Bates
Evans, GA—Entered into rest peacefully at home with his wife by his side on Monday, March 9, 2020, Mr. Joe Henry Bates, 87, loving husband of 68 years to Evelyn Bates, and was the patriarch of a large family who adored him.
Joe was a native of Jenkins, KY and served in the United States Air Force for 4 years. He earned his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from the University of Georgia and was a lifelong Georgia fan. He received his Juris Doctorate from the Augusta Law School, taught one year in Business Law at Paine College, and had a long career in Human Resources. After he retired from Lily Tulip, he continued with a career in business consulting. Known by everyone as "Pop", Joe will be most remembered for his love of his home and family, his sense of humor, jokes and stories, his menus and recipes, his "sayings", and his sweet hugs. Pop was happiest when he was shopping for, and cooking family dinners for the whole clan who loved to gather every Sunday night. He leaves behind four generations that will miss him greatly.
Family members, in addition to his wife, include his daughters: Tonya Bates (Don Helgesen), Tara Mock (Ivey), and Tracee Eason (Randall); Grandchildren: Jeff (Dianna), Scott (Jennifer), Brad (Cheri), Julie, Joseph (Beth), Justin (Brittany),Logan (Adrian), and Kendall (Andrew); and Great Grandchildren: Arwyn, Lucas, Audrey, Carson, Riley, Will, Wes, Whitlee, Ward, Evelyn (Edee), and Lilee.
Memorial contributions may be made to Warren Baptist Church Mission Group, 3203 Washington Road, Augusta GA 30907.
The family will receive friends Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 6:00 P.M. and a memorial service will be held at 7:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Rev. Dave Dillard officiating.
