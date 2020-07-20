1/1
Joe DeBow
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joe DeBow
Lincolnton, Ga—Mr. Walter Joe DeBow, 83 of Holloway Rd., Lincolnton entered into rest on Sunday, July 19, 2020.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, a private funeral service will be held at Martin's Crossroads Congregational Holiness Church with interment following at West View Cemetery in Augusta.
Mr. DeBow, son of the late Forrest and Anna Belle Storey DeBow, was born in Augusta on April 20, 1937, grew up on Old McDuffie Road, and worked at Proctor and Gamble for over 30 years. Following retirement, he moved to the Double Branches Community of Lincoln County where he has lived for the past 20 years. He mastered his hobbies which included working on old tractors and furniture making. After restoring his father's Farmall A, he enjoyed taking it to shows where he received much recognition for his attention to detail. The quality of his workmanship on tractors was something to be very proud of. However, his skills in furniture making were difficult to be equaled by the best in the business. The church and congregation at Martin's Crossroads where he was a member and had served as Deacon were very dear to him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Rachel Blakey and siblings, William DeBow, Mildred Meyer and Elizabeth Melton.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy DeBow; sons, Anthony DeBow of Hephzibah, Vernon Ready and wife Jennifer of Parker, CO; daughters, Maxine Studdard and husband, Jamie of Hephzibah; Deana Tankersley and husband James of Thomson; brother, Rollis DeBow and wife, Alice of Waynesboro; and former daughter-in-law, Lynne' Ready; grandchildren, Mandy DeBow, Sharon Phillips, Chance Anderson, Lily Ready and Ariana Ready; numerous great and great-great grandchildren.
Beggs Funeral Home, Lincolnton is honored to serve the family of Mr. Walter J. "Joe" Debow.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/21/2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beggs Funeral Home
200 May Avenue
Lincolnton, GA 30817
706-359-4117
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved