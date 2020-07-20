Joe DeBow
Lincolnton, Ga—Mr. Walter Joe DeBow, 83 of Holloway Rd., Lincolnton entered into rest on Sunday, July 19, 2020.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, a private funeral service will be held at Martin's Crossroads Congregational Holiness Church with interment following at West View Cemetery in Augusta.
Mr. DeBow, son of the late Forrest and Anna Belle Storey DeBow, was born in Augusta on April 20, 1937, grew up on Old McDuffie Road, and worked at Proctor and Gamble for over 30 years. Following retirement, he moved to the Double Branches Community of Lincoln County where he has lived for the past 20 years. He mastered his hobbies which included working on old tractors and furniture making. After restoring his father's Farmall A, he enjoyed taking it to shows where he received much recognition for his attention to detail. The quality of his workmanship on tractors was something to be very proud of. However, his skills in furniture making were difficult to be equaled by the best in the business. The church and congregation at Martin's Crossroads where he was a member and had served as Deacon were very dear to him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Rachel Blakey and siblings, William DeBow, Mildred Meyer and Elizabeth Melton.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy DeBow; sons, Anthony DeBow of Hephzibah, Vernon Ready and wife Jennifer of Parker, CO; daughters, Maxine Studdard and husband, Jamie of Hephzibah; Deana Tankersley and husband James of Thomson; brother, Rollis DeBow and wife, Alice of Waynesboro; and former daughter-in-law, Lynne' Ready; grandchildren, Mandy DeBow, Sharon Phillips, Chance Anderson, Lily Ready and Ariana Ready; numerous great and great-great grandchildren.
Beggs Funeral Home, Lincolnton is honored to serve the family of Mr. Walter J. "Joe" Debow.
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/21/2020