Joe Durden
Athens, GA—Joe Maxey Durden, 62, of Athens, GA, passed away on March 2nd, 2020. The son of Eugene Durden and Alice Durden, he worked for the majority of his adult life as a golf course superintendent before moving to Athens to be closer to friends and family. Joe Durden is survived by his three children, Ciera, Karli, and Jacob Durden, and his brother, Dave Durden.
Visitation and ceremony will be held March 7th, 2020, at Oconee Chapel, 2370 Hog Mountain Road, Watkinsville, GA, 30677. Visitation will be 2:00-3:00 pm with a ceremony from 3:00-4:00 PM. Light food will be held at 4:30 PM at First Christian Church of Watkinsville, 4 North Mainstreet, Watkinsville, GA. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations for Memorial , NYC. Dedicated donations can be sent to http://cancer.org/hopelodgenyc or over the phone at (800) 227-2345.
Oconee Chapel, ACS Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
