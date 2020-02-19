Home

Joe Green
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Hosannah Baptist Church
Modoc, SC
Augusta, Ga.—Mr. Joe Lewis Green entered into rest on February 17, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Hosannah Baptist Church, Modoc, SC. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. He is survived by his daughters, Deborah Marshall, Inez Mims and Inett Williams; sons, Rodney L. Green, Alonzo Washington, Alexis Williams and Lester Philpot, sisters, Myra Barnes Coleman, Rosa Young and a host grandchildren nieces, nephews and other relatives. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 20, 2020
