Joe Green
Augusta, Ga.—Mr. Joe Lewis Green entered into rest on February 17, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Hosannah Baptist Church, Modoc, SC. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. He is survived by his daughters, Deborah Marshall, Inez Mims and Inett Williams; sons, Rodney L. Green, Alonzo Washington, Alexis Williams and Lester Philpot, sisters, Myra Barnes Coleman, Rosa Young and a host grandchildren nieces, nephews and other relatives. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 20, 2020