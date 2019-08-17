|
Joe Harmon
Harlem, GA—Dorris Joe Harmon, 79, entered into rest, Saturday, August 17, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Mr. Harmon and his wife owned Harmon Optical in South Gate Shopping Center for many years. He was a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. His greatest joys were spending time with his grandchildren and dogs. Mr. Harmon was a member of Trinity Baptist Church where he served faithfully as a deacon for many years, ultimately earning the Deacon Emeritus distinction.
Joe was preceded in death by the love of his life of 55 years, Donna Harmon; and their son, Kurt Harmon. He is survived by his two sons, Michael (Nancy) Harmon of Geneva, FL and David (Tammie) Harmon of Acworth, GA; one daughter, Kristie (Jeff) Walden of Wrens, GA; daughter-in-law, Angela Harmon; six grandchildren, Scott (Ashlee) Harmon, SPC William Harmon, Bethanie (John) Ackman, LT David A. Harmon, USN, Joy Harmon, Zachary Harmon and Rachel Walden; and two precious great-grandchildren, Bailee and Hudson Harmon.
A Memorial Service will be held at 6 PM, Thursday, August 22, 2019 in the Chapel of Poteet Funeral Home, 3465 Peach Orchard Road, Augusta with Rev. Ron Dixon officiating. The family will receive guests from 4-6 PM prior to the services.
The family expresses their gratitude to Michelle Page for the exemplary care and love shown to Joe and his family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.Southernsoulrescue.org, 3902 Adams Chapel Road, Harlem, GA 30814.
The Augusta Chronicle - 8/18/19
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019