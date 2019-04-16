|
Memorial Services for Mr. Joe Jaques, 55, who entered into rest April 14, 2019, will be conducted Thursday morning at 11 o'clock in the Posey Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 5 until 7.
Memorials may be made to the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare, 199 Willow Run Road, Aiken, SC 29801.
For additional obituary information, visit www.PoseyCares.com. Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181).
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 16, 2019