Joe Louis Tanks
Trenton, SC—Funeral Services for Mr. Joe Louis Tanks will be held 12:00Noon Saturday at the Shaws Creek Baptist Church. with the Rev. Ryans Young, Presiding and the Reverend Martin Ryans , Eulogist. Interment will be in the church cemetery He leaves to love and cherish his memories; a loving wife Barbara, of the home, Deke(Bay) Tanks, Trenton, SC Otis (Tammie) Tanks, Atlanta, GA; Lillie Tanks Martin (Pastor Walter Martin); Queens, NY; Jean Tanks, Anderson,SC; and Earline Caldwell, Aiken, SC a sister-in-law, Annie S. Tanks, Ridge Spring, SC and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews other relatives and friends. Amos & Sons Funeral Home, Johnston,SC.
The Augusta Chronicle - 2/7/20
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 7, 2020