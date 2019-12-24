Home

Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
Joe Samuels
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Beulah Grove Baptist Church
Joe Nathan Samuels Jr.

Joe Nathan Samuels Jr.
Augusta, Georgia—Mr. Joe Nathan Samuels Jr. entered into rest on Thursday, December 19, 2019.Funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 12 noon at Beulah Grove Baptist Church with Reverend Sam Davis officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Olive Memorial Garden. Survivors includes; his sons, Robert( Vernell) Samuels, Joseph (Carolyn) Samuels; sisters, Ethel( Robert) Johnson, Annie Harris; one grand- child; nine great- grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 to 8 pm at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 26, 2019
