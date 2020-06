Joel Hugh GriffinHephzibah, GA—Joel Hugh Griffin., 69, husband of 45 years to Evelyn Horne Griffin entered into rest on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at his residence.Graveside funeral services will be held.Mr. Griffin was born in Augusta, GA to the late William and Adele Pearre Griffin. He retired from the Augusta Chronicle.Survivors include his sons, Chad E. Wright, Sr., of Hephzibah and Brandon W. Griffin (Mary) of Augusta; 10 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and his three dogs.Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits The Augusta Chronicle - 06/05/2020