Entered into rest one day before his birthday on May 5, 2019. Mr. Joel Stokes Lynn Jr. husband of 59



loving years to Mrs. Wilma Robinson Lynn of Augusta Ga. Mr. Lynn retired from Georgia Power after 40 years. He was a devoted member of First Pentecostal Church at Grovetown. He was a loving husband,



father,grandfather and great grandfather. Additional survivors include three sons- Joel( wife Marion)Stokes Lynn III- Graniteville SC. David ( wife Rosie) Theodore Lynn-North Augusta SC. And Carl (wife Anna) Lewis Lynn-Grovetown Ga .9 grandchildren and 3 greatgrandchildren.



The funeral will be Friday May 10, 2019 11:00am at First Pentecostal Church at Grovetown with Pastor Dewain French and assistant Pastor Carl Lynn officiating.The interment will be at Westview Cemetery. Mr.Lynn will lie in state one hour prior to the service. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00pm-8:00 pm at the funeral home.Pallbearers will be Rick Chavous,Ben Young,Michael Johnson,Russell Folger,Steve Kitchings and Steven Kitchings.Honorary Pallbearers will be Earl Bramlett,Eddie Clark,Ray Wright,James Hopson,Bobby Wiley and Ralph Folger.In lieu of flowers family request donations can be made to First Pentecostal Church at Grovetown 710 Chamblin Rd. Grovetown Ga, 30813 Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez Ga. 30907 706-863-6747 www.kingfh.com Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 8, 2019