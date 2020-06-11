Joellyn (Joe) Wheatley
Augusta, GA—Mr. Joellyn (Joe) Wheatley, 83, entered into rest on June 5, 2020 at Doctors Hospital. Joe was born in Evans on May 17, 1937 to the late Joellyn Wheatley Sr., and Viola Anderson. He attended Evans School, and was a member of the National Guard during the 50's. Joe had worked at GA Iron Works and later owned and operated Wheatley Plumbing. Joe loved to travel, he enjoyed going to the beach and eating at his favorite seafood restaurant, even when he couldn't drive anymore he was always ready to go. Joe enjoyed his country and gospel music. He did beautiful carpentry work. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Syvilla, daughter Janet W. Blackstone, and his brother Robert Wheatley Sr. He is survived by his son Dwayne Wheatley (Donna), his daughter Lynette Kelleher (Tim), two sisters Betty Jane Tankersley, Evelyn Ayers (David), 7 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. A private graveside service was held Tuesday June 9, 2020 at Westview Cemetery in Augusta.
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/12/2020
