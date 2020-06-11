Joellyn (Joe) Wheatley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joellyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joellyn (Joe) Wheatley
Augusta, GA—Mr. Joellyn (Joe) Wheatley, 83, entered into rest on June 5, 2020 at Doctors Hospital. Joe was born in Evans on May 17, 1937 to the late Joellyn Wheatley Sr., and Viola Anderson. He attended Evans School, and was a member of the National Guard during the 50's. Joe had worked at GA Iron Works and later owned and operated Wheatley Plumbing. Joe loved to travel, he enjoyed going to the beach and eating at his favorite seafood restaurant, even when he couldn't drive anymore he was always ready to go. Joe enjoyed his country and gospel music. He did beautiful carpentry work. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Syvilla, daughter Janet W. Blackstone, and his brother Robert Wheatley Sr. He is survived by his son Dwayne Wheatley (Donna), his daughter Lynette Kelleher (Tim), two sisters Betty Jane Tankersley, Evelyn Ayers (David), 7 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. A private graveside service was held Tuesday June 9, 2020 at Westview Cemetery in Augusta.
Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez GA 30907 706-863-6747 www.kingfh.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/12/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. King Funeral Home
124 Davis Road
Martinez, GA 30907
(706) 863-6747
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved