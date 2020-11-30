1/1
Rev. John Anderson
Rev. John Anderson
Dothan, AL—Rev. John Anderson, a resident of Dothan, Alabama, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. John was 90 years old.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Central Baptist Church with the Rev. Tom Anderson and Rev. Mark Anderson officiating. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 1:00 pm and continuing until service time. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Sunset Memorial directing.
COVID precautions including social distancing and masks will be required for all who attend. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Gideons.org to purchase Bibles in memory of Rev. John Anderson.
John is preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Claudie Mae, Frances, and Gladys, and two brothers, Gib and James.
John is survived by his wife of 67 years, Martha Anderson; three daughters, Debra Timmerman (Tony), Linda Canalejo (Dan), and Vickie Diamond; a son, Mark Anderson (Susan); nine grandkids, Beth Goolsby, Jessica Trahan (Bryce), Brad Canalejo (Jessica), Alan Canalejo (Brittany), Kevin Canalejo (Rebecca), Emily Diamond, Chad Diamond, Olivia Anderson, and Mackensie Anderson; 13 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Tom Anderson (Irene); three sisters, Lillian Toole, Iris Aiken (Harold), and Carolyn Bazzle; and a host of cherished nieces and nephews.
The Augusta Chronicle - December 1, 2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
