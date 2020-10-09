1/1
John Barinowski
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Barinowski
Atlanta, Georgia—On Sunday, October 4th, 2020, John Magruder Barinowski, loving husband and father, passed away at age 79 in Atlanta, GA.
John was born in 1941 in Augusta, GA, to Robert and Harriet Barinowski. He received his Business Administration degree from University of North Alabama and had a successful career as an accountant, working for Georgia-Pacific, Evergreen Timberlands, and U.S. Kids Golf. Married for 48 years to Deborah Pitman Barinowski, who passed away in 2014, they raised two children, Wendy Barinowski Lynch and David Barinowski of Atlanta, GA.
John was well loved by his children and grandchildren and was affectionately known as Papa Bear. A very supportive father and grandfather, he attended almost all of the children's games, recitals, and other events. He enjoyed gardening and being outdoors. He loved his pets, he and Deborah having rescued many boxers during their marriage. At social gatherings, the children and dogs would always gravitate to him.
John was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and sister Frances Barinowski O'Neill. He is survived by his children, Wendy Barinowski Lynch (Robert) and David Barinowski (Kristen), four grandchildren, Peyton and Beckett Lynch and Averi and Josh Barinowski, his brothers, Robert Emil Barinowski (Martha), Clarence Barinowski (Sylvia), and Gene Barinowski (Joyce), and many nieces and nephews. A family celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial gifts may be directed to:
Evangel Community Church
3857 Centerville Rosebud Road SW
Snellville, GA 30039
or
Atlanta Boxer Rescue
5322 Vinings Lake View
Mableton, GA 30126
Or donate at the link
https://www.atlantaboxerrescue.org/donate.html
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/08/2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eternal Hills Funeral Home and Cremation
3594 Stone Mountain Highway
Snellville, GA 30039
7709723155
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved