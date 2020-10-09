John Barinowski
Atlanta, Georgia—On Sunday, October 4th, 2020, John Magruder Barinowski, loving husband and father, passed away at age 79 in Atlanta, GA.
John was born in 1941 in Augusta, GA, to Robert and Harriet Barinowski. He received his Business Administration degree from University of North Alabama and had a successful career as an accountant, working for Georgia-Pacific, Evergreen Timberlands, and U.S. Kids Golf. Married for 48 years to Deborah Pitman Barinowski, who passed away in 2014, they raised two children, Wendy Barinowski Lynch and David Barinowski of Atlanta, GA.
John was well loved by his children and grandchildren and was affectionately known as Papa Bear. A very supportive father and grandfather, he attended almost all of the children's games, recitals, and other events. He enjoyed gardening and being outdoors. He loved his pets, he and Deborah having rescued many boxers during their marriage. At social gatherings, the children and dogs would always gravitate to him.
John was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and sister Frances Barinowski O'Neill. He is survived by his children, Wendy Barinowski Lynch (Robert) and David Barinowski (Kristen), four grandchildren, Peyton and Beckett Lynch and Averi and Josh Barinowski, his brothers, Robert Emil Barinowski (Martha), Clarence Barinowski (Sylvia), and Gene Barinowski (Joyce), and many nieces and nephews. A family celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial gifts may be directed to:
Evangel Community Church
3857 Centerville Rosebud Road SW
Snellville, GA 30039
or
Atlanta Boxer Rescue
5322 Vinings Lake View
Mableton, GA 30126
Or donate at the link https://www.atlantaboxerrescue.org/donate.html
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/08/2020