Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Newberry Baptist Church
Lincolnton, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Bussey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Bussey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Bussey Obituary
John Bussey
Augusta, GA—Mr. John Bussey entered into rest on December 3, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Newberry Baptist Church, Lincolnton, GA with Rev. Willie J. White officiating. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Survivors are his wife, Julia Bussey; sons, Kirby (DeDe) Bussey, Kelcey (Sabrina) Bussey; adopted daughter, Nevaeh Tucker; brothers, Rev. William Bussey, Willie Moses Bussey; eight grandchildren; and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/08/2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -