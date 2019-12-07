|
John Bussey
Augusta, GA—Mr. John Bussey entered into rest on December 3, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Newberry Baptist Church, Lincolnton, GA with Rev. Willie J. White officiating. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Survivors are his wife, Julia Bussey; sons, Kirby (DeDe) Bussey, Kelcey (Sabrina) Bussey; adopted daughter, Nevaeh Tucker; brothers, Rev. William Bussey, Willie Moses Bussey; eight grandchildren; and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 8, 2019