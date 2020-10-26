John Butler "Johnny" Spires
Gloverville , SC—Mr. John Butler "Johnny" Spires, 77, of Gloverville, SC, beloved husband of fifty-nine years to Mary Frances Johnson Spires, entered into rest peacefully, in the comfort of his home, on Saturday, October 24, 2020.
Born in and a lifelong resident of Gloverville, SC, he was a son of the late Willie Judson and Laura Kate Shaw Spires. He retired from Austin Industrial where he was an Electrician and was of the Baptist faith. Mr. Spires was a member of the NRA and the Savannah River Rifle and Pistol Club. He enjoyed woodworking, especially making blanket chests for his girls, fishing, hunting, silhouette shooting with his wife and girls and going to Cades Cove. More than anything however, he enjoyed being with his family, that always came first. Johnny Spires lived by this motto, "Do it right and be honest."
In addition to his wife and parents, family members include his daughters, Cathy S. Burgess and her fiancée, Tim Liebach, Hermann, MO, Laura Kate Spires, Gloverville, SC and Joy Gail Newsome and her husband, Eddie, Langley, SC; brother, the late Hugh Wayne Spires, grandchildren, Megan Burgess, Breanna Hendrickson, Harley DeRamus, Caleb Evans and Amanda Newsome and great-grandchildren, Charlotte Burgess, M'kayla Pritchett, Wade Kaney and Barrett DeRamus. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of his life.
Johnny was a simple man and the family will hold a Celebration of Life Service at a later date.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/27/2020