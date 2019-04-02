|
|
Mr. John Calhoun Davis, Sr., was born December 7, 1947 in Barnwell County, SC. He was the youngest of 15 children born to the late Norman Davis and Mary Jane Wright Davis. He entered into the everlasting loving embrace of God on Friday, March 29, 2019.
John, or J.C., as he was called, was a 1966 graduate of Jefferson High School and a 1977 graduate of Paine College. He served his country in the United States Army as a Medical Specialist in Vietnam. John was a dedicated employee of the Savannah River Site for 34 years before retiring in 2002.
He was a devoted member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church where he served as Chairman of the Trustee Board.
John is loved and remembered by his children, George C. Davis, Valeasia Davis Walker (Kristoffer), and John C. Davis, Jr., (Leah); four grandchildren, Lydia Davis, Vaughn Walker, Sadie Davis and Sydney Walker; two brothers, Luther B. Davis and Eddie J. Davis (Betty); four sisters, Contis M. Scott, Evelyn D. Davis, Mary Lou Coleman (John) and Annie R. Allen (Willie); former wife and friend, Valorie Tillman Davis; god daughter, Rwanda Dennard Goolsby; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Friends may visit the residence of his sister, 24 Davis Simmons Lane, Beech Island, SC. The family will receive friends from 6-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
G L brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019