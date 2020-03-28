|
Mr. John Calvin Turner
Aiken, SC—Mr. John Calvin Turner, age 72, of 216 Scott Simmons Circle passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was the son of Allen Sr. and Maggie Ree Lyons Turner. John was a Sergeant and veteran of the US Army, serving in the Vietnam War. He was a 1966 graduate of Jefferson High School. John was a family man, who loved cooking and grilling, and was an avid outdoorsman, hunting and fishing.
Graveside services will be held 11 AM Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Old Rosemary Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Ethoin Rowe officiating. He was preceded in death by his parents, and MacArthur Stallings who was like a father, and his brothers, Allen Turner, Jr., Alexander Turner, and Nathaniel Turner; while leaving to cherish many memories his loving wife, Annie M Turner, daughters, Pamila Abney and Tamara Turner Bryant (Stephen); his son, Brian Turner (LaShondria); nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Naomi Holston, Barbara Conklin, Vivian Turner, Marigene Gethers, Lillie Mae Lee, Carolyn Turner, Marilyn Turner and Shirley McMillan (Edgar); a longtime friend, Clifton Blackwell; his Godson, Eric Bellinger; other relatives and loving friends.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from 6-7 PM.
Friends may call the residence, 803 649 5029 or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St., SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803 649 6123 from 3-8 PM Monday.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2020