Thomas L. King Funeral Home
124 Davis Road
Martinez, GA 30907
(706) 863-6747
John Carmen Jennings Jr.


1935 - 2019
John Carmen Jennings Jr. Obituary
John Carmen Jennings, Jr.
Martinez, Georgia—Mr. John Carmen Jennings, Jr., age 83, beloved husband of the late Judith Christian Jennings, entered into rest Friday, October 04, 2019 at his residence. Carmen was born in Augusta to the late John C. and Margaret Vaughn Jennings, Sr.. Carmen had worked for Deerfield Industries as an Foreman for 27 years. He had coached baseball for 30 years for the Richmond County Recreation Department.
Funeral services will be 01:00 P.M., Tuesday, October 08, 2018 at Thomas L. King Chapel with Pastor Don Stone officiating. Interment will follow at Westover Memorial Park. Masonic Rites will be observed by the Richmond Lodge # 412.
In addition to his wife and parents, Carmen is also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jessica Leigh Jennings, two sisters, Ann Jennings Payne and Jackie Jennings Mims, and a brother, Bill Jennings.
Carmen is survived by 2 sons, John "Chris" Jennings, III of Edgefield, SC (Sherry) and Craig Christian Jennings of Martinez, GA; a daughter, Robin Jennings Balkema and her husband Martin of Evans, GA; 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Monday, October 7, 2018 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez Ga. 30907 (706) 863-6747 www.kingfh.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/06/2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 6, 2019
