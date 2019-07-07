|
John (Johnny) Charles Mahaffey, Sr. 81 lost his battle with Alzheimer's June 20, 2019 at the GA War Veterans Nursing Home.
Mr. Mahaffey a long time resident of Richmond and Columbia Counties, was born in Big Stone Gap, VA, the son of the late Stuart Mahaffey and Mildred Broyles Mahaffey Mowery. He was retired from Fort Gordon Training Services. Johnny favorite thing in life was riding his Goldwing, all across America and camping in every state, which he successfully completed. He was a member of the I.B.M.C. for 26 years.
Survivors include his longtime partner of 31 years, Mary F. Lee, son, John Charles (Chuck) Mahaffey JR (Lisa), daughter Angela Jenkins (Mike), five grandchildren and one great grandson, brother, Stuart Mahaffey (Jimmie) Melbourne, FL and an Aunt, Elizabeth Broyles Youman, Martinez. He is preceded in death by his infant daughter, Martha Jane.
His body was donated to the Medical College of Georgia. No service or visitation
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 7, 2019