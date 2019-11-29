|
|
John "Johnny" Craig
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Monday, November 25, 2019 at his residence, Mr. John M. "Johnny" Craig, 64, loving husband of Mrs. Candace C. Craig. He was the son of the late John "Jack" and Mary Nell Craig.
In addition to his wife, family includes his: son: John Anthony "Jack" Craig; daughter: Marlow Ann "Missy" Hogue (Larry); sister in law: AnnToni Christian; Brother in law: Robert Christian; sister: Jana Craig Goodwin (Bob) and many loved family and friends.
Johnny was born in Jacksonville where he followed in his father's footsteps beginning his career at Gator Boat Trailers. He spent his entire career in the boat business where he made many friendships that have lasted to this day. He was currently employed as sales manager with Nauticstar Boat Company.
A memorial service will be held Monday, December 02, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet and Son with Rev. Lonnie Keys officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The , 1355 Peachtree Street NE, #600, Atlanta, GA 30309 or the .
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 30, 2019