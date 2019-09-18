|
|
John David Phillips
Dearing, GA—Mr. John David Phillips, 91, entered into rest September 9, 2019.
Mr. Phillips was born in Dearing, Ga to the late John F. Phillips and the late Essie May Tudor Phillips. John grew up in Dearing, Ga and later moved to Port Arthur, Tx, where he worked as a seaman on oil ships. John retired from Exxon Mobil and later returned to Dearing, Ga in 2017. Mr. Phillips was a member of Proctor Baptist Church in Port Arthur, Tx, where he volunteered in mission work building churches. Mr. Phillips was loved by all who knew him and they will cherish the memories they share. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter Sharon Houston.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Sarah Francis Phillips, Appling, GA; son, Johnny Ray Phillips, Tx; daughter, Regina Cellars, Tx; two brothers, Gene Phillips, Columbus, Ga and Jack Phillips, Wrens, Ga; two sisters, Dovie Phillips Reed, Lincolnton and Doris P. Hardwel, Norfolk, Va; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 21st in the Beggs Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jim Martin officiating.
Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mr. John David Phillips.
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/19/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 19, 2019